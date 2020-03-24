Governor Says Wyoming Received Shipment Of Protective Equipment

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon says the state has received a shipment of Personal Protective Equipment [PPE] from the Strategic National Stockpile.

The governor also said in the same Facebook post that the state is distributing some of its inventory of PPE to county and tribal governments across the state. The governor did not disclose the amount or type of equipment in either transaction.

Personal Protective Equipment includes medical facemasks and other clothing used by those dealing with safety hazards such as the coronavirus.

The governor, in the same post, noted that PPS supplies are scarce across the country.

He said Wyoming is working with such agencies as the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA] and the Centers for Disease Control [CDC] to submit requests for more PPE.