Governor Gordon Says Abortion Laws Should Be Determined by States

Governor Gordon announced that Wyoming has joined Texas and 23 other states in filing an amicus brief before the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that the decision to regulate elective abortions should be left to individual states.

Get our free mobile app

The brief came as a result of the Mississippi court case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health.

In that case, the state Mississippi challenged lower court rulings that alleged the 'Gestational Age Act' was unconstitutional. The act itself prohibits elective abortions at 15 weeks' gestation. Mississippi asked the Supreme Court to overturn past rulings that protected abortions as a constitutional rights.

The brief that was filed argues that "nothing in the text, history, or tradition of the U.S. Constitution supports a right to elective abortion."

The brief states that previous tests used to regulate state abortions are "unworkable, and applied inconsistently," which leaves states uncertain as to how they can or cannot, should or should not regulate abortion.

Basically, the brief argues that the decision on how to regulate abortions, including prior to fetal viability, should be left up to the state and its voters, rather than a federal judge.

“This year has made abundantly clear that federal overreach harms Wyoming and its citizens,” Governor Gordon said. “Wyoming must stand up for states’ rights. I am happy to extend support to Mississippi in order to properly keep state control over state issues, especially in the fight to protect the unborn.”

A copy of the brief that was filed can be found here.