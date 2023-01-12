Governor Gordon Appoints New State Fire Marshal

Governor Mark Gordon recently announced a new State Fire Marshall.

Get our free mobile app

That comes from a press release from the Governor's office, which states that "Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Byron Mathews as State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety."

Matthews will replace Mark Young. Young served as interim State Fire Marshal after the previous Fire Marshal, Michael Reed, retired in August of 2022.

Matthews may be new to the position, but he is not new to the world of fire fighting. He's been employed by Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) since 1999 and currently serves as the Fire Marshal Division Chief of CFR.

"Mathews has worked through all the ranks at CFR, including Firefighter, Engineer and Lieutenant. In his current position, he is responsible for overseeing staff dedicated to fire prevention and investigations."

Additionally, Mathews is a certified Code Official through the International Code Council. He is also a Fire Investigator and a member of the International Association of Arson Investigators.

“Byron’s broad firefighting and fire investigations background, along with his experience coordinating electrical code enforcement, will be an asset for the State Fire Marshal’s office,” Governor Gordon said. “I also want to extend my appreciation to Mark Young for his service to the state.”

Mathews has big boots to fill, but he's more than up to the task.

The release from the Governor's office noted that the Wyoming Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety was created in 1955.

"Its functions include conducting fire and electrical inspections for public buildings in the state; firefighter training; fire and safety education; arson investigations and conducting non-structural plan reviews on public buildings; and licensing of electricians in the state," the release stated.