Government Virus Testing Will Prioritize Medical Staff, Elderly

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government's effort to ramp up testing for the coronavirus will initially prioritize health care workers and the elderly.

Trump administration officials on Sunday described a targeted, government-driven effort to screen for the virus in the most vulnerable Americans and those able to treat them.

Officials said federal emergency and health workers would partner with states to set up community centers capable of testing 2,000 to 4,000 people per day.

The details come amid growing frustration about lack of access to testing and concerns the virus is spreading undetected.