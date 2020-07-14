Gov. Gordon: Death Penalty Moratorium Could Save Money

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming may implement a moratorium on the death penalty to save money as the state faces a budget crisis.

Gov. Mark Gordon told a legislative committee Monday having the death penalty is a “luxury ... that we will no longer be able to afford.”

The state faces an up to $1.5 billion deficit due to economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and downturns in the energy industry.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Gordon is seeking a 20% reduction in state spending in the months ahead. Wyoming currently has no prisoners on death row. Wyoming’s last execution was in 1992.