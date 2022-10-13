Parkland School Shooter To Get Life Sentence For Killing 17
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
That sentence comes after the jury announced Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that Cruz should be executed.
The decision ends a three-month trial that included graphic videos and photos, and heart-wrenching testimony from victims’ family members.
Many family members shook their heads, looked angry or covered their eyes as the jury's decision was read.
Some parents sobbed as they left court.
A judge will formally sentence Cruz on Nov. 1.
Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center
For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.