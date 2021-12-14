Death Penalty A Possibility In Riverton Double-Murder

Two people charged with felony murder in Fremont County could face the death penalty.

Fremont County Attorney Patrick Lebrun told K2 Radio News on Monday that Patrick Sun Rhodes and Bryce Teran are each charged with two counts of felony murder.

Sun Rhodes and Teran are accused of murdering Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez on January 4, 2019.

Asked if he will pursue the death penalty, Lebrun declined to comment.

What Is Felony Murder?

In Wyoming, prosecutors will charge defendants with felony murder if, during the commission of some felonies, someone is killed. In the case of the Riverton double-murder, that felony was burglary.

Felony murder is effectively first-degree murder and is punishable by the death penalty, life in prison without the possibility of parole or life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The statute says that if anyone in the commission or attempt to commit sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor, arson, robbery, burglary, escape, resisting arrest, kidnapping or child abuse kills someone, they are guilty of first-degree murder.