Gordon Pledges To Fight For Wyoming Industry, Sees Pandemic Hope

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Tuesday afternoon pledged to fight for Wyoming's energy and mining industries in an address to the Wyoming Legislature.

The governor also said he was concerned about the impact of the incoming administration of President-Elect Joe Biden on Wyoming's mineral extraction industries. ''There is reason to be concerned that the actions of the next administration will further dampen the outlooks for energy and mining here in Wyoming" the governor said.

But Gordon also said he hopes the Biden administration will recognize the importance of energy independence to national security. In terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor said that while it ''continues to rage" he believes there is a "light at the end of the tunnel" at this point.

"Unlike other states, we have been able to maintain our way of life and liberty," the governor said, adding that Wyoming people and businesses have proven to be "resilient."

The governor also said that while Wyoming continues to face "a budget storm:"

“Two years ago we began to address a future for Wyoming with a more limited, efficient and transparent government,” Governor Gordon told the Legislature. “One that can adapt to diminishing revenues and strive to deliver the essential services on which Wyoming citizens rely. Together we also confronted the unexpected events which have defined a new era in world history.”

Gordon pledged to release more specific policy initiatives in the coming weeks. You can see all of the governor's remarks to lawmakers in the video attached to this article.