GOP Senators Offer Rare Rebuke of President on Church Visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — A handful of GOP senators are criticizing President Donald Trump over his visit to a church after police removed peaceful demonstrators from a park near the White House.

The remarks come even as most Republicans continue to avoid any disapproval of the president.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse says he is “against clearing out a peaceful protest for a photo op that treats the Word of God as a political prop.''

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate, says Trump’s visit to the church was unhelpful.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins says Trump came off as ”unsympathetic and insensitive."