GOP Lawmakers Push for ‘Clean’ Extension of Payroll Program

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reaching a deal in Congress to shore up a paycheck subsidy program isn't proving to be easy.

President Donald Trump has asked for an additional $250 billion to help smaller employers keep workers on payrolls despite coronavirus-related shutdowns.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers remain at odds over the details, and the GOP is pressuring Democrats to give up their demands for the sake of workers.

Democrats counter that lawmakers should also provide money for overburdened hospitals, state and local governments, and other priorities.

They also want to ensure that the paycheck protection program is opened up more to businesses that don’t have established relationships with traditional lenders.

