GoFundMe Page For Laramie County D.A. Raises Over $3,000

A GoFundMe page that was set up to help Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove pay for her fight to stay in office has so far raised over $3,000.

Manlove is currently fighting allegations brought by the Office of Bar Counsel of the Wyoming Bar Association. You can read the allegations against Manlove here.

A GoFundMe page called "Fight Cancel Culture In Laramie County" was recently launched to help Manlove pay for here defense against the allegations. The page's organizer is listed as Andrew Rathbun of Cheyenne.

According to the page:

"Never before in the State of Wyoming has there been an effort by the Office of Bar Counsel and judges to attempt to remove a duly elected prosecuting attorney from office because they disagree with her public policy decisions, the way she manages her office, the manner in which she handled mandatory COVID-19 budget cuts, and the manner in which she exercised her prosecutorial discretion in her capacity as the Laramie County District Attorney. This is not a case where it is being alleged that Ms. Manlove broke the law, acted criminally, or is guilty of “misconduct” or “malfeasance in office” pursuant to W.S. §18-3-902. Rather, as stated by the Laramie County judges in their December 21, 2020, letter to Bar Counsel: “In short, we are concerned that Manlove’s personnel management and caseload management cause prejudice to the administration of justice in Laramie County."

As of 7 am Monday, the page had raised $3,085, Manlove herself donated $20 to the effort.

Hearings before the Board of Professional Responsibility on the allegations against Manlove are continuing through this week. She could be eventually be removed from office if the board finds that the allegations are justified.

