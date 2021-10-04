GoFundMe for Cheyenne Boy Attacked by Dog Raises More Than $16K

A GoFundMe page established to help Henry, a young Cheyenne boy who was seriously injured in a vicious dog attack, has raised more than $16,000.

Henry, the son of a Laramie County Sheriff's deputy, was attacked on Monday, Sept. 27.

According to an Oct. 2 update by Robert Bazeck, a neighbor who helped organize the GoFundMe page, Henry was still in the pediatric intensive care unit at Children's Hospital Colorado as of Saturday morning.

October 2, 2021 by Robert Bazeck, Organizer Henry's mother contacted me this morning with up dates on Henry. "Henry was air lifted to Denver Children's on Monday. First surgery took 6 hours Monday night. Thursday was his 2nd surgery for tracheotomy and GI feeding tube that lasted 3 hours. Friday Henry went in for a 9 hour facial bone reconstruction that resulted in 9 plates being placed. Henry is stable still in PICU, with more surgeries are to come." Our hearts go out to Henry and his family lets continue to help Henry and his family, He has not stopped fighting and neither should we. You are in our prayers buddy.

"Let's continue to help Henry and his family," said Bazeck. "He has not stopped fighting and neither should we."

