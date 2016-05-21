Gillette Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash

A Gillette man died in a crash south of the city on Friday, according to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Sherman Taylor, 62, was riding a motorcycle northbound on Wyoming Highway 50 about 51 miles south of Gillette.

While he was passing another northbound vehicle, the motorcycle left the highway to the west and crashed, throwing him from the motorcycle.

Taylor, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

This marked the 18th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2016. There were 47 fatalities during this same time period in 2015.