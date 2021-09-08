Gen. Lee Statue Comes Down in Former Confederate Capital
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that towered over Richmond, Virginia, for generations has been taken down, cut into pieces and hauled away.
Get our free mobile app
It happened as the former capital of the Confederacy erased the last of the Civil War figures that once defined its most prominent thoroughfare.
Hundreds of onlookers erupted in cheers and song as the 21-foot-tall bronze figure was lifted off a pedestal and lowered to the ground.
The removal was a major victory for civil rights activists.
Their previous calls to dismantle the statues had been steadfastly rebuked by city and state officials alike.
30 Photos That Show Just How Much Casper Has Changed in 15 Years
It is easy to forget the how quickly the world changes around us. These photos show how much Casper has changed in a relatively short period of time.