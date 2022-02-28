Gas Prices Rise in Wyoming and the US as Russia Invades Ukraine

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 1.7 cents in the last week, currently averaging $3.39 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 11.9 cents higher than a month ago and 86.4 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $2.95 a gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.79 a gallon.

In Natrona County, the average price of gas is $3.23 a gallon, just behind the cheapest county, Albany County at $3.17 a gallon, and the highest average price is in Fremont County at $3.68 a gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents in the last week, currently averaging $3.59 a gallon, and is up 23.2 cents from a month ago and 87.6 cents higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high-level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world's second-largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows," De Haan said. "That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future. In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we're also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It's simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon."