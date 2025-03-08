Game and Fish seeks applicants for new fishing guide advisory board

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently began accepting applications for a new advisory board focused on commercially guided fishing boats.

The board’s formation follows the passage of House Bill 5 , which authorizes Game and Fish to create rules to regulate commercially guided fishing boats in the state.

The advisory board will provide local perspectives and develop recommendations to enhance fishing conditions and address waterway congestion stemming from commercial guide boat activity.

“This advisory board will play an important role in determining the regulation of commercial fishing guides in Wyoming,” said Alan Osterland, Game and Fish fisheries chief. “Their work will help us guide the future of this industry in Wyoming.”

The bill will allow the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission to regulate in-state and out-of-state guided commercial fishing boats that utilize Wyoming’s waterways. Currently, commercial fishing boats are not required to pay permitting fees or register to operate in Wyoming, and there are no limits or restrictions on how many can use various waterways in the state.

The seven-member advisory board will initially develop recommendations that will be presented to the commission for final review and approval. Per the statute, at least two of the advisory board members must be owners of a Wyoming drift-boat guide business. Board members will serve four-year terms.

Applicants can fill out an online advisory board application , which is open through March 21. The board will begin meeting in May, with three to five initial meetings required through August. The board will then meet with the commission in September. Recommendations will be presented to the joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee by Nov. 1.

The registration requirements designated by the commission will take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

Memorial Service Held in Jackson for Beloved Grizzly Bear 399 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media; Photos from Getty Images

Pictures of Yellowstone Park that will Make You Nostalgic "The good old days," captured in photographs from Yellowstone National Park. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media; Photos collected from Getty Images