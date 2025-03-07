Support your Local 4-Hers at their Annual Carnival on Saturday

Get ready for a day of fun, games, and tropical excitement as the Natrona County 4-H Family Fun Carnival returns on Saturday, March 8th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

This year’s carnival will feature 18 community club booths offering games, activities, a petting zoo, cake walk, and bake sale. Guests can also enjoy delicious food from The Dog House.

Admission is free, and booth tickets are available for $0.25 each. The 4-H Family Fun Carnival is a long-standing tradition that provides a day of fun while supporting local 4-H programs. Families can explore different 4-H clubs, participate in fun activities, and learn how 4-H fosters leadership, skill-building, and community involvement.

This year’s event is proudly sponsored by the Bar Nunn Fire Department. If you would like more information about the event or how to get involved

with Natrona County 4-H, you can contact the 4-H Office at 307-235-9400.

