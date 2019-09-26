Fremont County Man Arrested in 1983 Cold Case Murder

Fremont County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man nearly four decades after he allegedly played a role in a 1983 Tulsa, Oklahoma murder.

On Friday, deputies arrested longtime Fremont County resident Willie C. Moore on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder out of Tulsa. Moore was named as a possible suspect in the 1983 murder of Anthony Baltes, according to a press release.

Last week's arrest culminates a three-year investigation between Fremont County authorities and Tulsa law enforcement. Fremont County deputies assisted in locating and facilitating an interview with Moore, the release says.

He will be extradited back to Oklahoma to face the charges.