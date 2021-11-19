Free Admission At Fort Caspar Museum For Book Signing

There will be free admission to the Fort Caspar Museum on December 4 as local authors host a book signing.

"Casper is fortunate to be home to an abundance of talented authors," a statement announcing the event reads. "A dozen of them will be signing copies of their books at Fort Casper Museum on Saturday, December 4 from 12 to 3 p.m."

According to the announcement, the public can drop into the museum's gift shop, grab a local title and have them personalized.

Authors at the event have written on a number of topics from the history of Casper and Central Wyoming to mysteries and cookbooks.

The public is also invited to explore the museum's current exhibits which are "The Bozeman Trail Diaries of Robert Dunlap Clarke," "The A,B,C's of Casper History" and the timeline of Central Wyoming history.

Here are the authors and their selected works that will be at the museum for the event:

Sophie Anderson Clandestine



Michelle Bahe Casper's Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps



Vaughn Cronin Casper, Casper Mountain and Casper Mountain More Magic



L.E. DeClue Conspiracy in Yellowstone



Jefferson Glass Reshaw: The Life and Times of John Baptiste Richard and Empire: The Pioneer Legacy of an American Ranch Family



Robert King: Trails to Rails: A History of Wyoming's Railroads and Kettles and Crackers: A History of Wyoming Oil Refineries



Alicia Loveland You Put What in my Desert?!!: The Best Sauerkraut/Cabbage Recipes in the World



Reid Miller Brief History of Pathfinder Dam



Kem Nicolaysen & Con Trumbull Casper



Tom Rea Bone Wars: 20th Anniversary Edition



Con Trumbull Central Wyoming Railroads



Johanna Wickman Lost Forts of Casper