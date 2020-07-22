Fort Caspar Resumes Normal Summer Schedule

Fort Caspar Museum has resumed its normal seven-day-a-week summer schedule, according to a news release.

The museum, 4001 Fort Caspar Road, will continue to insist its guidelines remain in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Those guidelines include asking visitors to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Hours also have been modified to allow for extra cleaning.

The museum is open only for high-risk visitors from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for the general public. The fort's buildings close at 4:30 p.m.

The museum is limiting groups to 25 people.

It has canceled it summer events, but it is still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals, as long as they comply with current guidelines.

Admission is $4 for adults; $3 for youth ages 13-18 and seniors ages 62 and over; and free for children younger than 12 and Fort Caspar Museum Association members.

For more information, call the museum at 307-235-8462, or visit its website.

