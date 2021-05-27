FOX picks up three UW football games

LARAMIE -- The Mountain West Conference and FOX Sports Networks announced on Thursday the Mountain West football games that will be televised on FOX Sports, FS1 or FS2 during the 2021 college football season.

The Wyoming Cowboys will be featured in three of those telecasts.

Of the three Wyoming games on FOX Sports Networks, one is a home game and two are road games.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, Wyoming will host Fresno State in Laramie. That game will be televised on either FOX Sports, FS1 or FS2. The game time and specific FOX network for that game will be released at a later date by the Mountain West and FOX Sports.

On Saturday, Oct. 30 the Cowboys will travel to San Jose State in another FOX Sports Networks game. The game time and specific FOX Sports network will also be released at a later date.

Wyoming’s game at Boise State in November has been shifted to Friday night Nov. 12. That game will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on FS1. That game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13.

Additional CBS Sports Network Game Added to Wyoming Schedule

The UConn Huskies have announced that Wyoming’s game at UConn on Saturday, Sept. 25 will also be televised on CBS Sports Network. That brings the number of Wyoming games on CBSSN for the 2021 football season to four games.

Cowboys to Play Northern Illinois on ESPN+

The Northern Illinois Huskies have announced that Wyoming’s game at NIU on Saturday, Sept. 11 will be streamed on ESPN+ and is set for an 11:30 a.m. MT start.

Future 2021 Television Information

Additional broadcasts by Stadium and Spectrum Sports (Hawai‘i) will be announced in the coming months.

Wyoming Ticket Information

2021 University of Wyoming

Football Schedule

Date Opponent (Special Events) Time (M.T.) Television

Sat., Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE TBA TBA

Sat., Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois 11:30 a.m. ESPN+

Sat., Sept. 18 BALL STATE TBA TBA

Sat., Sept. 25 at UConn 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Oct. 2 BYE Week

Sat., Oct. 9 at Air Force* 5:00 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Oct. 16 FRESNO STATE* TBA FOX or FS1 or FS2

Sat., Oct. 23 NEW MEXICO* TBA TBA

Sat., Oct. 30 at San Jose State* TBA FOX or FS1 or FS2

Sat., Nov. 6 COLORADO STATE* 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

Fri., Nov. 12 at Boise State* 7:00 p.m. FS1

Sat., Nov. 20 at Utah State* 5:00 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Nov. 27 HAWAI’I* TBA TBA

Sat., Dec. 4 Mountain West Championship Game+ TBA TBA

Game dates are tentative and subject to change

Additional Game times and television coverage will be announced at future dates by the Mountain West

BOLD AND CAPS Indicate Home games

*Indicates Mountain West Conference games

+The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played at the home stadium of one of the divisional champions based on the current MW policy in place to determine the host team.

