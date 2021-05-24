Fort Collins Police Investigating Domestic Violence Homicide

A Fort Collins man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police say he was shot in an apparent domestic violence incident late last week.

According to an official press release from the City of Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police Services responded to a residential shooting in the 1600 block of Sagewood Drive at about 4:30 a.m on Friday (May 21).

As per reports from the press release, the two individuals involved in the fatal incident lived in the home together. Police received information that verbal arguments and physical violence between the two had occurred between them overnight.

The woman reportedly shot the man, then called police to report the incident and remained on scene. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The Larimer County Coroner will determine cause and manner of death and will release his identity at a later date.

Investigators say there is no indication of any threat to the community.

"Domestic violence creates layers of pain and tragedy, and it happens among people in all walks of life," Assistant Chief Tim Doran, a leader of the Criminal Investigations Division said. "Our hearts are with all impacted by this situation. Please know that resources are available in our community if you or someone you love is experiencing abuse."

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine what charges, in any, are appropriate to file in this case. Anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, is encouraged to contact Detective Laura Knudsen at 970-416-2771.

In addition, people who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.