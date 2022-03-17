Fort Collins Massage Parlor Owner Arrested For Prostitution

Fort Collins Police have arrested the owner of a massage parlor for allegedly running an ongoing prostitution operation.

That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, police got a tip last summer about illicit activities at a massage parlor at 1720 West Mulberry Street. The tipster expressed concerns about human trafficking or prostitution at the business.

Police started looking into the business and its owner, 51-year-old Qiaoru Li of Fort Collins. They say that as the probe continued over the next few months they found evidence of sexual activities being advertised and conducted at the business.

They also learned that Li's two employees had recently moved to Fort Collins from California and were living at the massage parlor. Police got search warrants for the business as well as Li's home and personal financial records.

The investigation led to the Fort Collins Police Services Neighborhood Engagement Team [NET] arresting Li last month. T

he post says she was arrested on the following charges:

""Pimping (class 3 felony) Keeping a Place of Prostitution (class 2 misdemeanor) Soliciting for Prostitution (class 3 misdemeanor) Prostitution (class 3 misdemeanor) Pandering (class 3 misdemeanor)

“I’m extremely grateful to the person who spoke up and shared their concerns,” said Assistant Chief John Feyen, who oversees the Special Operations Division. “Our community is stronger and safer when we work together to solve problems.”