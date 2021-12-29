Former Senator Harry Reid Dies; Wyoming Flags To Half Staff

Former US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has died at the age of 82.

The Associated Press reported the former Nevada Senator's death on Wednesday.

Reid represented Nevada in the US Senate.

In accordance with a presidential proclamation, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the US and State of Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff statewide effective immediately until the day of interment, which hasn't been announced.

"From humble roots in Searchlight, Nevada, Harry Ried rose to become one of the great Senate Majority Leaders in American history. He was a man of action, and a man of his word — guided by faith, loyalty and unshakeable resolve," President Joe Biden wrote. "Throughout his long career of public service, Harry Reid was instrumental in passing landmark legislation that made a positive difference in the lives of countless Americans and made our Nation stronger and safer.

"His devoted service to our Nation was not about power for power's sake. It was about the power to do right by the American people."

Reid served five terms in the US Senate.