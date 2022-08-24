Former Casper Drama Teacher Running for Natrona County School Board of Trustees Position

Michael Stedillie was a teacher at Kelly Walsh High School for decades. Any student who went through the KWHS drama department has nothing but fond memories of the man who could silence a room with just a single raised eyebrow.

Mr. Stedillie, retired a handful of years ago from KWHS, but he still remains actively engaged with the goings-on in the Natrona County School District, which is why he has decided (after some arm-twisting) to run for a position with the Natrona County School Board of Trustees.

"As a parent to two proud graduates of Natrona County schools and a grandparent to current and future students in this District, I want to do whatever I can to help ensure that the children of Natrona County get the best education we can possibly provide," Stedillie wrote on his social media page. "The adage that 'children are our future' isn't just a soundbite - it's the truth. When it comes to education, our children deserve nothing less than the best."

There are currently 4 School Board seats up for election, which will take place on November 8, 2022.

Stedillie pledges to ensure that NCSD students are taken care of, but he also wants to make sure that its teachers are taken care of as well.

"As a former educator at Kelly Walsh, I know that our teachers deserve to be provided the resources they need to reach the high standards to which they are held, to feel supported and appreciated, and to be recognized for the life-changing impact they have upon our students," he wrote. "We cannot attract and retain the best teachers without providing them with support."

Stedillie hopes to provide that support with his role on the board.

He says that he has a straightforward approach to education, based in common sense, that he has developed over 48 years of classroom experience. He was a fulltime teacher for 41 years, and a substitute teacher for seven.

"My approach is also based on significant education and experience in school district budgeting, business management, supervision of instruction, and curriculum development," he wrote. "Additionally, I'm very dedicated to the greater community, and have served organizations such as the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, Krampert Theatre Advisory Board, ArtCore Board of Directors, Stage III Community Theatre Board of Directors, and the Casper Children's Theatre Board of Directors."

Theater has always played a huge role in Stedillie's life, and he believes the arts programs in Natrona County are second-to-none.

"Some of our District’s greatest strengths are the numerous activities it offers students, not least of which are top notch performing arts programs," he wrote. "I may be biased, but I’m proud that this District supports its arts programs and recognizes the life long benefits they instill in participates. I’ll work to make sure activities, from athletics to the arts to academic clubs and everything in between, remain available and accessible for all of our students."

There are only a couple months until November, and Stedillie said he would be honored to be voted on as part of the NCSD Board of Trustees.

"Our schools make our community what it is, and they help matriculate our students into well educated, civic-minded, and engaged members of the community," he said. "As a member of the Board of Trustees, I will help our schools, and in turn our community, thrive. Please help me do so by honoring me with your vote this November."