Watch Wyoming’s WORST Cowboy Movie For FREE!

If you're in the mood to watch a really old movie, in black and white, with a predictable plot, bad writing, and horrible acting, then you'll LOVE "WYOMING.'

This horrible movie was made back in 1947.

It's now available for free on Youtube. I've included the video below, so you can watch it right here. Just know that the quality... leaves some room for improvement.

Wyoming is a 1947 American Western film directed by Joseph Kane and starring Wild Bill Elliott, Vera Ralston and John Carroll. It was produced by Republic Pictures. While Republic specialized in lower-budget second features, it also released more prestigious films such as this in an attempt to compete with the major studios. The film's sets were designed by the art director Frank Hotaling.

When Karen Alderson returns from an education in Europe to Wyoming in the 1890s she finds that her father's large estate is being encroached by homesteaders. A land war breaks out, partly inspired by a cattle rustler who is using the conflict for his own ends. Karen falls in love with Glenn Forrester, her father's foreman, who tries to prevent bloodshed. (Wikipedia).

There was not much for television back in those days.

The number of television sets in use rose was about 6,000 in 1947. So this movie had to be seen in the theaters.

Back then the western theme was big and production companies were cranking them out as fast as they could make them, which is why so many of them sucked as bad as - WYOMING!

See HORRIBLE Fight scenes. Really, they needed to think this out a bit more. They really look like they are FAKE FIGHTING.

But if you think the fight scenes are bad wait until you see the DEATH SCENES.

People in this movie DIE in the DUMBEST possible ways.

They also look dumb the entire time they are dying.

Come on grandpa just cough up some blood and gasp one last time.

We don't need any final words.

Nobody cared what you were saying when you were alive.

They centrally don't care what you have to say while you are dying.

There are several really tacky movie posters you can buy of this old - um - "CLASSIC"

Here is one from Posterrazzie, on sale for $14.99.

I looked it up and found that a movie ticket back in 1947 cost .35 cents.

Adjusted for inflation and we are not actually paying much more today.

But isn't it interesting that you can now own the poster for the movie for $14.99 but can have the movie for FREE?

Now that I think of it, there are a lot of old westerns out there that take place in Wyoming and many of them you can now watch for free on Youtube.

Here is a list of them with their movie posters.

