The Food Bank of Wyoming received a $50,000 grant to support their Totes of Hope program.

The grant comes from Save the Children U.S.

Totes of Hope is a summer and afterschool program that provides fresh and nutritious food to children who rely on school meals throughout the week to evade hunger.

Totes of Hope fills the gap after school, on the weekends, and in the summer where access to meals may prove to be more difficult, especially for children living in Wyoming’s most rural areas.

One in eight children go hungry in Wyoming, according to FeedingAmerica.

With help from the Save the Children grant, Food Bank of Wyoming can continue to serve and grow the program to more rural communities and ensure all children have nutritious meals when not in school.

“We know that caregivers make tough choices every day. Paying bills like rent, utilities, and more typically end up being a priority over food. I’m glad that this program is here to give them peace of mind that they’ll have enough food on the table to nourish their children. Children should be able to learn and play without worrying about their next meal,” Rachel Bailey, Executive Director of Food Bank of Wyoming.

