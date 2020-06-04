Florida Officer on Leave After Pressing Knee Into Man’s Neck
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police department is pledging transparency in its investigation of an officer recorded pressing his knee into the neck of a black man under arrest just a week before the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Bystander video shows the arrest of 27-year-old Patrick Carroll on May 18th.
The department says it wasn't aware one of its officers pressed his knee into Carroll's neck until it was tagged in a social media post this week.
The department released the police report and aerial video of the arrest.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave.
