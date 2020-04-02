The McMurry Companies, which oversees numerous Casper-area businesses, has donated $25,000 to five local nonprofit organizations that are helping mitigate the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, company president Timm Smith said Thursday.

Casper has been generous over the years, and the McMurry Companies wanted to continue that tradition as well as encourage other businesses to make donations, Smith said.

These are charities and what they received:

United Way of Natrona County: $10,000.

Meals on Wheels: $5,000.

Wyoming Medical Center Foundation: $5,000.

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies: $2,500.

Wyoming Rescue Mission: $2,500.

Smith also said the McMurry Companies, 441 Landmark Drive, will have everyone work from home beginning 5 p.m. Friday.

The business has operated on an optional work schedule, especially for some of its employees who are caring for children because the schools are closed, he said.

So far, the McMurry Companies business has not had to lay off or furlough any of its 25 employees, Smith added.