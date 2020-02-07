Feds Offer $7K Reward in 2018 Wyoming Bird and Dog Poisonings

U.S. and Wyoming officials are offering cash rewards for useful information as they investigate the poisoning deaths of three dogs and dozens of birds including a bald eagle.

The poisonings happened in January, 2018, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service publicized them Friday.

The federal agency and Wyoming Game and Fish Department offer a total of up to $7,000 for information leading to a conviction.

The dogs were rushed to a veterinarian after eating poison-laced baits but died nonetheless.

Poison also killed a golden eagle, a Swainson's hawk, 14 ravens, 17 magpies, one coyote and several small mammals.