Wyoming federal judges recently sentenced four men for gun, drug and sex offender crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office.

Joshua Michael Archuleta, 34, of Cheyenne was sentenced on Oct. 11 by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for distribution of fentanyl. Archuleta received a sentence of three years three months imprisonment to by followed by five years of supervised release. Johnson also ordered him to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment.

Chad Allen Kemper, 50, of Cheyenne was sentenced on Oct. 11 by Johnson for failing to register as a sex offender. Johnson sentenced Kemper to two years six months imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment. Kemper has a lifetime registration requirement due to a conviction in Iowa in 2003.

George Manzaneres, 35, of Cheyenne was sentenced on Oct. 5 by Johnson for possessing a firearm after being convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. Johnson sentenced him to two years of supervised release and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment.

Jarvis Jefferson, 50, of Cheyenne was sentenced on Oct. 11 by U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Freudenthal sentenced him to two years nine months imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment. Jefferson was arrested during a traffic stop on March 29 because he had an active arrest warrant out of Laramie County for failing to appear. Two firearms were found in his vehicle during the traffic stop.

These crimes were investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco, and Explosives

These cases were prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Michael J. Elmore, Jonathan C. Coppom and Timothy J. Forwood.

