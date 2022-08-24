Federal Judge Sentences Cody Man to Ten Years for Meth Crime

A Cody man will spend 10 years, 10 months in prison after being sentenced in federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday.

Phillip Aaron Dobbins, 44, heard the sentence from U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal on Aug. 16.

Besides the prison sentence, Freudenthal ordered Dobbins to be on four years supervised probation after his incarceration, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.

In November 2020, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation began investigating Dobbins for distributing methamphetamine the Cody area.

The DCI learned Dobbins was receiving methamphetamine from an in-person source in Aurora, Colorado, and through the U.S. Mail from a source in California.

Besides the DCI, the Cody Police Department, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Marshals Service investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Forwood prosecuted the case.

