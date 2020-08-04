DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals panel has upheld the dismissal of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a woman who died when the car she was riding in drove off a U.S. Forest Service road and into an abandoned mine shaft.

The three-member panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit of Appeals refused to second-guess Forest Service policy when it comes to warning the public about backcountry hazards.

The accident happened in June 2016 in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests in Colorado's Boulder County.

Eighteen-year-old Sarah Ball was a passenger in the vehicle. It plunged into the mine shaft about 20 feet off the road.

