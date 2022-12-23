Fatal Single Vehicle Crash In Cheyenne Under Investigation

Cheyenne Police say a single vehicle accident on Cheyenne's Carey Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 21 is under investigation.

Cheyenne Police spokeswoman Alexandra Farkas says the crash happened around 3 p.m. in the 3000 block of Carey. Farkas says the preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Chevy Impala was northbound when it went of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, who is so far only being identified as an adult female and the only occupant of the vehicle, was rushed to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She died on Thursday, December 22.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Due to the severity of the accident, the CPD Major Crash Unit is investigating the crash,