Participating Gas Stations in Wyoming Offer Free Goodies to First Responders on 24/7 Day

On Thursday, July 24—also known as 24/7 Day—first responders across both Casper and Wyoming can visit some of the area’s most popular convenience stores for free goodies as a thank you for all they do to protect communities in times of disaster.

Hosted by the NACS Foundation, 24/7 Day is bringing together nearly 40,000 convenience stores across the country to offer thanks to first responders, police, fire, EMTs, doctors, nurses, health practitioners, medical personnel, 9-1-1 professionals and Red Cross volunteers for their tireless efforts to make sure people don't face emergencies alone. In Casper and across Wyoming the following stores are participating:

Good 2 Go: Free fountain beverage or coffee

Loaf N Jug: Free any size cup of coffee or fountain beverage

Yesway: Free 32 oz. fountain beverage (please note the closest participating location to Casper is in Lusk, WY)

A full list of participating locations can be found using an interactive map.

This year’s event feels especially significant as first responders continue to work around the clock, providing lifesaving support during the devastating flash floods in Texas, New Mexico, and other parts of the U.S.