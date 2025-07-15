Central Wyoming's Casper Karma Yoga Festival is returning this Saturday, July 19th in Washington Park.

The event promises lots of yoga, music, kids activities, food trucks, and more.

"This donation-based, all-levels festival brings together local teachers, healers, and creators to share yoga, meditation, and wellness practices that nourish both body and spirit" reads an event page.

"Whether you’re new to the mat or a seasoned practitioner, you’ll find offerings that speak to your soul—flow classes, sound baths, workshops, vendors, and more. Come solo or with your crew, and leave feeling grounded, uplifted, and connected."

Here are the “suggested” donation prices:

1 Class: $5

1/2 Day Pass: $10

Full Day Pass: $20

Vendors

Balance Massage & Cupping

The Body Witch

Breathing Room: Mind & Body

Cooper Icarus

The Curly Wolf Den's Fine Shaved Ice

Denaj Permanent Jewelry

Diamond in the Rough 307

Heirloom & Native

LaLune Fortunes

The Mystic Sip

Roasted Pepper Co.

Shakti SOULutions

Triple Goddess Alchemy

Wyld Wyo Beef Tallow

Wyoming Wild

WyOMing Yoga & Wellness

