Casper Karma Yoga Festival Returning this Saturday in Washington Park
Central Wyoming's Casper Karma Yoga Festival is returning this Saturday, July 19th in Washington Park.
The event promises lots of yoga, music, kids activities, food trucks, and more.
"This donation-based, all-levels festival brings together local teachers, healers, and creators to share yoga, meditation, and wellness practices that nourish both body and spirit" reads an event page.
"Whether you’re new to the mat or a seasoned practitioner, you’ll find offerings that speak to your soul—flow classes, sound baths, workshops, vendors, and more. Come solo or with your crew, and leave feeling grounded, uplifted, and connected."
Here are the “suggested” donation prices:
- 1 Class: $5
- 1/2 Day Pass: $10
- Full Day Pass: $20
Vendors
Balance Massage & Cupping
The Body Witch
Breathing Room: Mind & Body
Cooper Icarus
The Curly Wolf Den's Fine Shaved Ice
Denaj Permanent Jewelry
Diamond in the Rough 307
Heirloom & Native
LaLune Fortunes
The Mystic Sip
Roasted Pepper Co.
Shakti SOULutions
Triple Goddess Alchemy
Wyld Wyo Beef Tallow
Wyoming Wild
WyOMing Yoga & Wellness
