Fallen Wyoming Marine’s Family: Alec Baldwin ‘Entitled’

Through their attorneys, a fallen Wyoming Marine's family has issued a scathing response to actor Alec Baldwin's request that their lawsuit against him be dismissed.

Rylee McCollum was killed in Afghanistan during an attack in August as US troops were leaving the country. His sisters and widow are suing Baldwin for $25 million following a series of Instagram posts in which Baldwin accused Roice McCollum of being an insurrectionist during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Baldwin cannot simply pick a fight in Wyoming and scurry back to his Manhattan penthouse claiming he is immune from the consequences of his actions in Wyoming.

Baldwin issued a response in early Aprill in which he claimed he was merely expressing an opinion to his 2.4 million Instagram followers.

Get our free mobile app

"Defendant is correct that this matter is not about the heroism of ance Corporal Rylee McCollum or his family's sacrifice," attorneys for the McCollums write in their response. "Rather, this case is about an incredibly wealthy, incredibly famous man whose overwhelming sense of entitlement led him to attack the grieving widow and sisters of a deceased United States States Marine in front of his 2.4 million Instagram followers in Wyoming and who now seeks to avoid responsibility for the harm he caused them.

"Mr. Baldwin's publication of false allegations and continued participation in the social media exchanges at issue in this case do not constitute 'political opinions'. Rather, they were deeply troublesome and harmful personal attacks that opened a door to threats and false allegations against this Gold Star Family that to this day have not been closed."

In his motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Baldwin claimed the McCollum family does not have jurisdiction to sue him in Wyoming as he does not live in the state.

Baldwin knew exactly what he meant when he made the allegation to his 2.4 million followers.

The McCollum family's attorneys argued that's patently false.

"In other words, Baldwin 'purposefully directed his activities toward Wyoming," the response states. "Baldwin cannot simply pick a fight in Wyoming and scurry back to his Manhattan penthouse claiming he is immune from the consequences of his actions in Wyoming."

The response goes on to state that Baldwin went "out of his way" to "pay the victim' in his motion to dismiss. Attorneys for the McCollum family argue that Baldwin attempted to parse the meaning of insurrectionist and claimed that he is not an attorney.

According to the suit, Baldwin told Roice McCollum via a direct message that her activities at the Capital resulted in the destruction of government property, the death of a law enforcement officer and an assault on the certification of the presidential election.

"I reposted your photo," Baldwin wrote Roice McCollum. "Good luck."

"Baldwin knew exactly what he meant when he made the allegation to his 2.4 million followers," attorneys for the McCollum family write.

The McCollum's attorneys go on to argue that Baldwin "invented" the fact that Roice McCollum engaged in unlawful destruction of government property, the death of a law enforcement officer and interfered with the insurrection.

Lastly, the McCollums argue that Baldwin should have known better than to unleash his 2.4 million Instagram followers on them and that doing such would obviously cause them to suffer mental anguish and other legal damages.

"Plaintiffs continue by stating that the social media onslaught of hatred and bile that ensued was entirely foreseeable to Baldwin and any reasonably careful person under similar of the same circumstances would have anticipated the mental anguish and suffering and the physical manifestation of that mental pain that would result from his conduct," the response states. "Plaintiffs allege that Baldwin's conduct caused his most rabid followers to attack a grieving family only months after their brother, husband and father was killed."

READ MORE: Fallen Wyoming Marine's Family Sues Alec Baldwin

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Responds To Fallen Wyoming Marine Family's Lawsuit