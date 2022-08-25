Fall Grant Cycle to support Natrona County nonprofits NOW OPEN

The application period for Natrona Collective Health Trust’s (NCHT) Fall Grant

Cycle is OPEN.

During this cycle, NCHT will be offering multi-year general operating support grants

between $20,000-$100,000 a year to nonprofits supporting Natrona County residents in the following areas:

• Early childhood development – including organizations focused on children ages 0-5 through evidence-based home visitation, quality childcare, parenting education, prenatal support, social and emotional education, single parents of young children, and other similar services.

• The prevention and mitigation of certain adverse childhood experiences (ACES) – including organizations working to prevent and mitigate physical & sexual abuse, neglect, substance use disorders, incarceration, domestic violence, and homelessness.

• The creation of and support for positive childhood experiences (PCES) – including

organizations working to create positive childhood experiences through after-school programs, summer camps, mentoring programs, caregiver-child experiences, and more.

• Mental and behavioral health services – This includes organizations that provide counseling and therapy, suicide prevention, addiction support and treatment, and other mental health services.

"We're excited to launch our ongoing grant cycles to deploy these community assets to improve the health and well-being of Natrona County,” said Meredith Benton, NCHT CEO. “Over 50 community members set our strategic plan that led to the development of our priorities.”

The grant program is just one component to the overall strategic plan, which also includes capacity building opportunities. The Trust will be launching additional grant opportunities in 2023 to focus on advocacy work and capacity and infrastructure needs.

“We hope nonprofits will benefit from the Collective's work whether through grantmaking, capacity building, or advocacy,” Benton said.

The current grant cycle will be open until September 14, 2022, with grants awarded on or around October 14, 2022.

Further information on the Fall grant, as well as a link to apply, can be found on the

Trust’s website at https://collectivehealthtrust.org/grantmaking.

Nonprofits with questions about the current grant application can contact Grants Manager Jeremy Yates at jyates@collectivehealthtrust.org, or by phone at 307-243-2709.

