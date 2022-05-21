Biden Signs $40B for Ukraine Assistance During Asia Trip

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed legislation granting Ukraine an additional $40 billion in U.S. support as it continues to battle a Russian invasion.

The legislation includes $20 billion in military assistance, $8 billion in general economic support, $5 billion to address global food shortages that could result from the collapse of Ukrainian agriculture and more than $1 billion to help refugees.

Biden signed the legislation while he was traveling in Seoul, South Korea, after the bill was flown to him during his first visit to the region as president.