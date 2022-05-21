Biden Signs $40B for Ukraine Assistance During Asia Trip
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed legislation granting Ukraine an additional $40 billion in U.S. support as it continues to battle a Russian invasion.
Get our free mobile app
The legislation includes $20 billion in military assistance, $8 billion in general economic support, $5 billion to address global food shortages that could result from the collapse of Ukrainian agriculture and more than $1 billion to help refugees.
Biden signed the legislation while he was traveling in Seoul, South Korea, after the bill was flown to him during his first visit to the region as president.
A Stunning Look At Wyoming Life Through The Eyes Of Photographer Chris Dickinson
Chris Dickinson is a premier western photographer based out of Utah who can often be found propped on his elbows in the mud, boots covered in manure, facing a rearing horse, all for the sake of the perfect shot. He's a man who does whatever it takes to achieve greatness. Below is a gallery of his pictures taken in Wyoming.