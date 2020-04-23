Experts Report Wolf Population is Stable in Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide) — The wolf population in Wyoming has reached about 300 animals, around the same number of wolves wildlife managers aimed to have before hunting was prohibited between 2014 and 2017.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department regained authority over the population after monitoring hunting seasons.

Department wolf biologist Ken Mills says an annual report estimated that there are 311 wolves in Wyoming.

Department officials say 175 wolves are under its jurisdiction.

Officials say department regulations have helped reduce livestock conflicts, which have subsequently decreased the amount of money reimbursed to cattlemen and decreased the number of wolves killed in retaliation.