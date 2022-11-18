The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch Property in Johnson and Washakie counties during its meeting in Rock Springs this week, according to a news release on Friday

The property in the Bighorns consists of 2,680 deed acres with additional access to 1,280 acres of U.S. Bureau of Land Management land.

The property will be managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department as a wildlife habitat management area.

“Maintaining and expanding access for hunting and fishing is a top priority for Game and Fish,” Game and Fish Drector Brian Nesvik said.

“This property not only provides the public with access to previously landlocked, federal land, but it also allows us to effectively manage big game in the area," Nesvik said.

Besides the ranch acquisition, the Game and Fish Department told the Commission about its efforts to protect Keyhole and Glendo reservoirs after the discovery of invasive zebra mussels in neighboring states.

For more information about the meeting, visit the Game and Fish Department's website.

Jeffree Star on Living in Casper, Yaks, And Owning Wyoming's First Electric Hummer Jeffree Star invited K2 Radio News to his ranch to talk about life in Casper, his yak ranch, and his electric hummer - the first of its kind in Wyoming.