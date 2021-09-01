Evansville PD Conduct Undercover Sting to Recover Stolen Property

The Evansville Police Department recently revealed that they performed an undercover sting operation to recover stolen items and arrest the individuals responsible for the theft.

According to a statement released on social media, various trailers parked at a local hotel had been broken into, with the contents of those trailers being stolen.

Late Tuesday night, "multiple officers with the Evansville Police Department conducted an undercover operation to catch the suspects."

The release states that at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the suspect(s). During the stop, according to the release, multiple bags and boxes containing tools matching the list of stolen items were located. Additionally, the release states that various controlled substances were located as well.

Due to the nature of the case and the amount of stolen items already recovered, officers requested a search warrant for a residence in Evansville and the warrant was granted.

"Officer went to 281 5th Street around 6:20 a.m. and executed the search warrant," the release says. "More stolen items were located along with controlled substances."

The release notes that the stolen items have been linked to at least 5 different cases, totaling thousands of dollars in cases that extend to three separate jurisdictions.

"No officers or citizens were injured during the operation and two people were taken to the Natrona County Detention Center with multiple charges."



As this story undoubtedly develops, K2 Radio News will continue to update the community.