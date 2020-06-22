Evansville Mayor Jennifer Ann Sorenson has resigned, she said Monday morning.

Sorenson submitted a letter of resignation to the town, but did not give any reasons, she said.

"I made a mistake and I'm sorry, but I'm going to own my mistake," she said.

Sorenson said the town usually appoints an interim mayor after the mayor resigns, she added.

The Town Council of Evansville will hear concerns and discuss the recent criminal charges filed against Sorenson and police officer Matthew McGraw at a public meeting at the Town Hall, 235 Curtis St., at 7 p.m. today.

"The Town of Evansville is gravely concerned about the allegations contained in the criminal affidavits supporting the Mayor and Officer McGraw," according to a news release last week from the town council.

Sorenson was charged with one misdemeanor count of misuse of office, according to the charging document filed by Assistant District Attorney Mike Blonigen on June 16.

McGraw was charged with one misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit misuse of office, and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

If convicted, the misuse of office offenses are punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000, and the possession of controlled substances offenses are punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a fine of not more than $1,000.

The misuse of office charges arose from allegations that Sorenson asked McGraw to use the law enforcement Spillman Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) records management system to look up job applicants for her at her workplace.

"Any actions taken by them that would have resulted in abuse of the CAD system would constitute a violation of Town policies, which Officer McGraw acknowledged as part of his license for use of that system," according to the news release

Last week, the town council announced it will consider all available options, and that it had suspended McGraw without pay until the criminal matter is resolved, according to a news release.

Evansville also is evaluating and reviewing its policies about training employees about the use of the CAD system and its drug testing policies, according to the news release.

