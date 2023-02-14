Elementary/Middle Schools in Wyoming Can Now Apply for a State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

Fitness icon Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), has kicked off the year by selecting the State of Wyoming for its 2023 DON’T QUIT! Campaign.

To help reverse growing trends in mental illness and childhood obesity, the NFGFC will gift a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three Wyoming elementary/middle schools.

Applications for schools interested in receiving a fitness center will be accepted starting today until Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Visit https://natgovfit.org/apply-now/ then click on the Wyoming button to download the short application.

The NFGFC wants to hear from as many schools as possible and is asking schools to submit a short video expressing why they deserve a new fitness center, and what they plan to do with it.

“The health and well-being of Wyomingites is a priority of my administration, and I welcome this opportunity to provide a healthier future for our children,” Governor Gordon said. “Last fall’s Governor’s Mental Health Summit and a new website offering resources are part of our ongoing work towards developing solutions to improve mental health. I’m excited for Wyoming to take part in this campaign, and I encourage every elementary and middle school in the state to submit a video on how you make fitness a priority.”

“For the last 40 years I’ve led the charge regarding the importance of physical activity as a way to combat childhood obesity. But the benefits don’t stop there. Exercise has also been proven to provide a positive effect on a child’s mental health as well. Our kids are our most precious resource and by providing them with a strong foundation in health and fitness, we will be helping them excel beyond their wildest dreams,” said Jake Steinfeld. “It’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Gordon champion the DON’T QUIT! vision by jumping onboard and welcoming us into the great state of Wyoming.”

“We’ve delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 42 states plus Washington, DC and this year we are adding four more states to our DON’T QUIT! family, including Wyoming,” stated Steinfeld. “I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact our fitness centers have on students and communities. When you provide schools the tools and inspiration, you’ll be amazed by the changes that take place. Not only are we seeing increased academic scores but we are also seeing self-esteem skyrocket.”

The NFGFC will have gifted fitness centers to all 50 states within the next few years

Physical activity and exercise are shown to help prevent and treat more than 40 chronic diseases, enhance individual health and quality of life, and reduce health care costs. In schools, studies show that physical activity improves academic achievement, increases confidence and self-esteem, reduces discipline problems, cuts absenteeism, and fosters better interpersonal relationships.

For more information about the NFGFC or to download an application, visit www.natgovfit.org.