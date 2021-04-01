Eight Defendants Sentenced in Gillette-Based Meth Conspiracy

Eight defendants were sentenced in federal court in recent months in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy based in Gillette, according to a prepared statement from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday.

“Methamphetamine continues to be Wyoming’s number one drug problem," acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Bob Murray said.

The problem affects those who struggle with addiction, but also for their friends, families, and especially children living with a meth-addicted parent who are often neglected and subjected to dangerous, unpredictable conditions, Murray said.

"Our strategy is to reduce the availability of methamphetamine throughout Wyoming by using a prosecutor-led, multi-agency approach to combat drug trafficking," he said.

The defendants and their prison sentences are:

Raymond Arthur Carnahan -- 16 years, eight months.

Kelly Miles Finnessey -- 14 years.

Terry William Clifford -- 16 years, eight months.

Cody Lee Shuck -- 10 years.

Antonio Cortez Saez -- 10 years, one month.

Heather Ray Thomas -- eight years, one month.

Quinton Michael Case -- 10 years, 10 months.

Jennifer Ann Moss -- 14 years, one month.

The case started in September 2019 when the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation learned Carnahan was distributing methamphetamine in the Gillette area and his source of supply was in either Colorado or Arizona.

They determined Carnahan would travel to Denver or Phoenix to meet with his source, and then bring the methamphetamine to Gillette for distribution.

Carnahan relied on other individuals, including his co-defendants but excluding Finnessey, to distribute smaller quantities.

He used the proceeds of these smaller sales to purchase additional methamphetamine from his source.

On Jan. 28, 2020, after a high-speed chase with Carnahan, law enforcement recovered 12 one-pound bricks of methamphetamine.

Through further investigation, DCI identified Finnessey of Colorado as Carnahan's source.

Matt Waldock, DCI Region 1 Commander said his agency relies on statewide drug task forces to combat illegal narcotics distribution. "This case is a prime example of how effective these task forces can be when local, state, and federal partners work together towards a common goal."

Besides the DCI, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Gillette Police Department worked on the case.

The United States was represented initially by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stuart Healy, who left the case after receiving a Wyoming judicial appointment, and later by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Coppom.

