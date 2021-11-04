Driver Partially Ejected, Killed in Rollover Crash in Wyoming

A Wyoming driver was killed and her passenger injured in a single-vehicle rollover northeast of Edgerton early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. near milepost 111 on Wyoming 387.

The patrol says 75-year-old Anita Iriberry was headed east when she failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, went off the right side of the highway, and struck the guardrail before hitting a bridge deck rail and overturning her pickup.

Get our free mobile app

Iriberry, who was not wearing her seat belt, was partially ejected at the start of the overturn and was pinned between the pickup and the highway, according to a crash summary. She died from her injuries.

Iriberry's passenger was also reportedly injured in the crash, but the patrol didn't say to what extent.

The patrol says it's possible Iriberry fell asleep or had a medical condition that contributed to the crash.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born