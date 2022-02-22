On Tuesday morning at 8:58 A.M., there was a fatal crash near Sundance on Route Interstate 90 involving 20-year-old Joseph Stone of Wyoming.

According to the narrative provided by Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Peterbilt tractor-trailer combination was driving eastbound at approximately 30 to 40 miles per hour with its hazard lights on due to engine trouble.

A Toyota Camry was also driving eastbound and, according to Highway Patrol, the driver had his cruise control set to 76 MPH and he was adjusting the radio.

The Toyota collided with the right rear of the semi-trailer, causing the car to rotate into the left-hand lane where it came to an uncontrolled rest.

Stone was the passenger of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Highway Patrol listed that there was someone who was injured and someone who wasn't injured, however, it doesn't specify the type of injury, who suffered that injury, or identify the driver of either vehicle.

The roads were listed as being covered in snow, and it was cloudy at the time of the accident.

This is the 12th fatality, and 11th crash, on Wyoming roads to date, compared to 15 fatalities at this time in 2021, seven in 2020, 18 in 2019, and nine in 2018.