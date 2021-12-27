Douglas Police Announce Passing of Police Officer

According to the Douglas Police Department, police officer Michael Ableman has untimely passed away.

The Facebook post by the police department said there are no further details to release at this time out of respect to his family, friends, and co-workers.

The Casper Police Department also put out a statement offering their condolences on the passing of Ableman, who was a former Casper police officer.

Rebekah Ladd, public information officer with the Casper Police Department, said Ableman was an officer with Casper police from 2005 to 2014.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office put out a statement offering their condolences to the Douglas Police Department over the passing of Ableman.

The Evansville Police Department offered their thoughts and prayers to those impacted by Ableman.

The Mills Police Department also put out a statement offering condolences over the passing of officer Ableman.