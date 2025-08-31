Wyoming Fire Crews Work Tirelessly Amidst Worsening Conditions

The Dollar Lake Fire is 22% contained at about 15,000 acres.

It is burning in the Bridger-Teton National Forest north of Pinedale.

Firefighters on the west side continue to mop-up, secure and improve line, while north-side crews do the same.

Crews work to gain more control of the northeast side and are scouting opportunities from the southeast interior for better containment.

NOTE: FIRE ACTIVITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE AS THE WEATHER BECOMES DRIER AND WARMER.

Smoke from the fire will become more visible.

Evacuations remain in place within a five mile radius of the fire, around Dollar Lake in the Green River Lakes area, as well as the Red Cliff Bible Camp area in Cora.

Residents in Moose Gypsum Road, Hill Road, Valley View Trail, Hecox Road, Pine Drive, Rock Creek Road, Brookie Lane, White Point Road, Rainbow Drive, Trout Drive, River Road, Cattle Drive Lane, Terrace Drive, Half-Way Drive, Galley Lane, and along US Hwy 352 South to Richar Lane should BE PREPARED TO EVACUATE.

