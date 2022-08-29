Dog-Gone! Dogtoberfest Is Coming Back To Cheyenne In September.

We're rounding the corner from August and making our way into September. I'm not sure why Green Day hates September so much, you know, "Wake Me Up When September Ends". I mean, it's probably one of my most favorite months out of the year. For one thing, Oktoberfest happens during the wonderful month, secondly, football is back, and third, it's the month we hit fall!

One of the best events of the year happens in September when the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and Freedom's Edge Brewing Company team up for Dogtoberfest!

If you haven't attended Dogtoberfest before, you're really missing out! It's such a fun event, which is highlighted by the wiener dog races. Registration is officially open for the wiener dog races now through September 16th, and the registration costs 25 bucks, but, hey, it's going to a good cause. The Cheyenne Animal Shelter does so much good with all they have coming at them that it's worth the entertainment to see your wiener dog do its best against the pack.

This isn't just wiener dogs racing with reckless abandon, it's also a street festival, and usually has live music, food trucks, oh and beer! Typically, Freedom's Edge has a special beer release for their fall beer during this event, but I didn't see anything about it this year.

The event goes down on September 17th from 1 PM to 6 PM in front of Freedom's Edge Brewing Company. It should be a great time and a great way to help out Cheyenne Animal Shelter with all they do.

